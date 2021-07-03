Nimitz Homecoming - Manning the Rails

210307-N-MY642-0005 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Sailors distribute the homeward bound pennant while the crew mans the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

