    Nimitz Homecoming - Manning the Rails [Image 17 of 26]

    Nimitz Homecoming - Manning the Rails

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donald White 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210307-N-MY642-0009 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 17:45
    Photo ID: 6546083
    VIRIN: 210307-N-MY642-0009
    Resolution: 2128x3221
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Homecoming - Manning the Rails [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Homeport
    Manning The Rails
    Bremerton
    Deployment
    2021

