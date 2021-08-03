Nimitz Homecoming - Manning the Rails

210307-N-MU154-1001 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Sean Valis stands on the flight deck of USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during Nimitz' homecoming. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialsist 2nd Class Dale D. Cornelison)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021