145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant

U.S. Air Force 145th Airlift Wing (AW) Command Chief Master Sgt. William R. Harper, Jr. remarks on his vision and goals for the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) during a Change of Authority Ceremony held at the NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 6, 2021. CMSgt Susan A. Dietz, relinquishes authority of the 145th AW Command Chief position as CMSgt Harper, accepts authority.

