U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph H. Stepp IV, 145th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, remarks on the character of the 145th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz, and the incoming Command CMSgt William R. Harper, Jr. during a Change of Authority Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 6, 2021. Command CMSgt Dietz, relinquishes authority of the 145th AW Command Chief position as CMSgt Harper, accepts authority.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:18 Photo ID: 6545945 VIRIN: 210306-Z-XD453-1005 Resolution: 3232x2171 Size: 325.19 KB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.