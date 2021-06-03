Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant [Image 4 of 6]

    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Arndt 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 145th Airlift Wing (AW) Command Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz ceremoniously hands off a sword as a symbol of turning over authority as the Command Chief of the 145th AW during a Change of Authority Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 6, 2021. CMSgt Dietz, relinquishes authority of the 145th AW Command Chief position as CMSgt William R. Harper, Jr. accepts authority.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6545948
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-XD453-1010
    Resolution: 3077x2168
    Size: 227.32 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant
    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant
    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant
    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant
    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant
    145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    ang
    ncang
    145 aw
    charlotte air national guard base
    thomas arndt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT