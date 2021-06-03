145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant

U.S. Air Force 145th Airlift Wing (AW) Command Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz ceremoniously hands off a sword as a symbol of turning over authority as the Command Chief of the 145th AW during a Change of Authority Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 6, 2021. CMSgt Dietz, relinquishes authority of the 145th AW Command Chief position as CMSgt William R. Harper, Jr. accepts authority.

