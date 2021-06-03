145th Airlift Wing Gains new Command Chief Master Sergeant

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) listen to the remarks of the new 145th Airlift Wing (AW) Command Chief, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William R. Harper, Jr. during a Change of Authority Ceremony held at the NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 6, 2021. 145th AW Command CMSgt Dietz, relinquishes authority of the 145th AW Command Chief position as CMSgt Harper, accepts authority.

