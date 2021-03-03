Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C. [Image 13 of 13]

    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Clark, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo after receiving a coin of excellence from Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, assistant adjutant general, Michigan National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 21:59
    Photo ID: 6545242
    VIRIN: 210303-Z-ME297-1001
    Resolution: 4853x3882
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C. [Image 13 of 13], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.
    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT