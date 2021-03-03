Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.

From left center: U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Douglas Ryan, Command Sgt. Maj. Jay Bennett, and Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Proulx, all with the Michigan National Guard, speak with Soldiers with the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

