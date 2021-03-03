Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.

From left: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, assistant adjutant general, Command Sgt. Maj. Jay Bennett, and Lt. Col. Lucas Lanczy, all with the Michigan National Guard, meet with Soldiers of Team Capitol Guard in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

