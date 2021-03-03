Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.

U.S. Army Sgt. Krystal Melton, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, stands at parade rest before receiving a coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Jay Bennett, Michigan National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

