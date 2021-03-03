Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl Visits Soldiers in D.C.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, center, assistant adjutant general, Michigan National Guard, prepares to award a coin of excellence to Cpl. Zakariah Blackmon, left, 1436th Engineer Company, Michigan Army National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center cafeteria in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

