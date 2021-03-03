Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 27]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Sperle 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210303-N-GA608-1018
    ARABIAN GULF (Mar. 3, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanics 2nd Class Ivan Chavez, left, and Brandon Rogers, both assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, perform maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 04:10
    Photo ID: 6544724
    VIRIN: 210303-N-GA608-1018
    Resolution: 5846x3406
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 27 of 27], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT