Makin Island Underway

ARABIAN GULF (March 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Carson, prepares to signal to an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaiting takeoff aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

