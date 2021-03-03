210303-N-GA608-1011

ARABIAN GULF (Mar. 3, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Carlmarwin Narvasa, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, performs maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 04:10 Photo ID: 6544722 VIRIN: 210303-N-GA608-1011 Resolution: 5631x3628 Size: 2.07 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 27 of 27], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.