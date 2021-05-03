Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 26 of 27]

    Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210305-N-LD903-1045
    ARABIAN GULF (March 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kayra Isdith, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 04:07
    Photo ID: 6544738
    VIRIN: 210305-N-LD903-1045
    Resolution: 4101x3921
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 27 of 27], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

