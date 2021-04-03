Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 22 of 27]

    Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210304-N-NY430-1163
    ARABIAN GULF (March 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Carson, signals to an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaiting takeoff aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 04:07
    Photo ID: 6544734
    VIRIN: 210304-N-NY430-1163
    Resolution: 5484x2434
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

