A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter takes off after rescuing a downed pilot during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 05:43
|Photo ID:
|6543328
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-HQ196-1473
|Resolution:
|5065x3377
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT