A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter takes off after rescuing a downed pilot during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6543328 VIRIN: 210304-F-HQ196-1473 Resolution: 5065x3377 Size: 11.65 MB Location: CINCU, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.