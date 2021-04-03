31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Huff, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, listens to his radio during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. As part of Operation Porcupine, an exercise demonstrating the interoperability of all units in the 31st Operations Group, Huff acted as a downed pilot while evading opposing forces and coordinating with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons for exfiltration under hostile conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

