31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise

Two pararescuemen escort a downed pilot to a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. Operation Porcupine is a combat search and rescue exercise requiring Aviano Air Base’s 510th Fighter Squadron, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons, 606th Air Control Squadrons and 731st Expeditionary Air attack Squadron to work together to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

