31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Huff, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, receives treatment for his simulated injuries during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. Operation Porcupine is a search and rescue exercise and Huff’s role was a downed pilot in need of rescue in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

