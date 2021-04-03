Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Huff, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, receives treatment for his simulated injuries during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. Operation Porcupine is a search and rescue exercise and Huff’s role was a downed pilot in need of rescue in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:43
    31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise

    USAFE
    Aviano AB
    Air Force
    Air Power
    Operation Porcupine

