A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon soars to provide air support during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. Operation Porcupine tested the diverse capabilities of the 31st Operations Group, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, the 731st Expeditionary Air Attack Squadron and others for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6543323 VIRIN: 210304-F-HQ196-1221 Resolution: 3976x2651 Size: 7.17 MB Location: CINCU, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.