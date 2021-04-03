A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon soars to provide air support during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. Operation Porcupine tested the diverse capabilities of the 31st Operations Group, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, the 731st Expeditionary Air Attack Squadron and others for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 05:43
|Photo ID:
|6543323
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-HQ196-1221
|Resolution:
|3976x2651
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT