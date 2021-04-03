Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    31st OG conducts joint Operation Porcupine Exercise

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon soars to provide air support during Operation Porcupine in Romania, March 4, 2021. Operation Porcupine tested the diverse capabilities of the 31st Operations Group, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, the 731st Expeditionary Air Attack Squadron and others for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    USAFE
    Aviano AB
    Air Force
    Air Power
    Operation Porcupine

