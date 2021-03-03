A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. The 9th EBS will participate in a variety of integration and training missions with NATO ally and partner forces over the course of the Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
