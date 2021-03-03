A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Two B-1 aircraft departed Ørland Air Force Station to participate in Bone Saw, an ally training mission. During Bone Saw, 9th EBS aircrew integrated with ally fighter aircraft over the North and Baltic Seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6543289
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-TK640-1055
|Resolution:
|4647x3098
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FPRCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
LEAVE A COMMENT