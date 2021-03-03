Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 2 of 5]

    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

    ØRLAND AIR FPRCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Two B-1 aircraft departed Ørland Air Force Station to participate in Bone Saw, an ally training mission. During Bone Saw, 9th EBS aircrew integrated with ally fighter aircraft over the North and Baltic Seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 04:39
    VIRIN: 210303-F-TK640-1055
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FPRCE STATION, 16, NO
    This work, Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Bone Saw
    NATOB-1

