Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Two B-1 aircraft departed Ørland Air Force Station to participate in Bone Saw, an ally training mission. During Bone Saw, 9th EBS aircrew integrated with ally fighter aircraft over the North and Baltic Seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 Location: ØRLAND AIR FPRCE STATION, 16, NO