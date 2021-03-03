A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Working with ally nations within the NATO alliance demonstrates solidarity and proves U.S. commitment to improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO

This work, Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS