    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Working with ally nations within the NATO alliance demonstrates solidarity and proves U.S. commitment to improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 04:39
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    Norway
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Bone Saw
    NATOB-1

