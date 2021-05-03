Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

Two B-1s and aircrew assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducted a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Bone Saw, March 3, 2021.

During Bone Saw, the 9th EBS integrated with multiple nations over the Baltic Sea.

“We had the pleasure of training with Danish, Polish, Italian and German fighter aircraft throughout the mission,” said the Bone Saw mission lead. “We were able to be a part of nine formations throughout the mission, which was a great training opportunity.”

Bomber missions provide aircrew opportunities to train and work with ally and partner forces in joint and coalition operations and exercises.

“Working with our NATO allies demonstrates solidarity and proves that we are stronger together,” said the 9th EBS Director of Operations. “Even something as simple as integrating and flying throughout different air spaces is good training for everyone involved.”

For aircrew, the ability to effectively communicate with all of the participants is crucial for mission success.

“There is clearly a lot of coordination that goes into planning and executing a mission like this,” said the mission lead. “All of that coordination does not happen without effective communication.”

From start to finish, wheels up to wheels down, the ability to integrate with allies establishes valuable long-term relationships.

“Bone Saw’s plan was built on good relationships with our NATO allies and all of the pieces came together throughout the mission, which only furthers our interoperability,” said the mission lead. “A big piece of that is good communication; from mission planning all the way through execution.”

A large part of this mission and the BTF is showcasing U.S. commitment to NATO. In this case, the 9th EBS did so by integrating with ally fighters in and around the North and Baltic Seas.

“Training with NATO allies is valuable and demonstrates that U.S. support to the Baltic nations is steadfast,” said the mission lead. “We want our NATO allies to be confident in our capabilities.”

