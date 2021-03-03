Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Two B-1 aircraft participated in Bone Saw, an ally training mission where aircrew integrated with Danish and Polish F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as Italian and German NATO Baltic Air Police Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

