Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 1 of 5]

    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Two B-1 aircraft participated in Bone Saw, an ally training mission where aircrew integrated with Danish and Polish F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as Italian and German NATO Baltic Air Police Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 04:39
    Photo ID: 6543288
    VIRIN: 210303-F-TK640-1065
    Resolution: 3913x2609
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norway
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Bone Saw
    NATOB-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT