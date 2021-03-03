A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 3, 2021. Two B-1 aircraft participated in Bone Saw, an ally training mission where aircrew integrated with Danish and Polish F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as Italian and German NATO Baltic Air Police Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6543288
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-TK640-1065
|Resolution:
|3913x2609
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bone Saw: 9th EBS integrates with NATO allies
