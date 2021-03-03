U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebekah Farmer, a flight medicine technician with the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jordan Borgia, the 18th Operation Support Squadron executive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2021. Kadena Air Base continues to administer the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 19:20 Photo ID: 6542989 VIRIN: 210303-F-IV266-1004 Resolution: 6946x4631 Size: 17.89 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.