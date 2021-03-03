Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 7]

    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebekah Farmer, a flight medicine technician with the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeanae Jackson, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron chief nurse at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2021. Kadena Air Base continues to administer the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 19:19
    Photo ID: 6542987
    VIRIN: 210303-F-IV266-1007
    Resolution: 4818x3212
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Vaccine

    COVID-19

    #MHSVaccine

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    #MHSVaccine
    Moderna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT