Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Barker, an independent duty medical technician with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander King, the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron assistant flight commander at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2021. Kadena Air Base continues to administer the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

