    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Harris, a pharmacy technician with the 18th Medical Support Squadron, examines the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine inside of a syringe at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2021. Kadena Air Base continues to administer the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
