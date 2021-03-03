Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Harris, a pharmacy technician with the 18th Medical Support Squadron, examines the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine inside of a syringe at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2021. Kadena Air Base continues to administer the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

