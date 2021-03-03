U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Harris and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maryphille Sandoval, pharmacy technicians with the 18th Medical Support Squadron, fill syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2021. Kadena Air Base continues to administer the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 19:20 Photo ID: 6542991 VIRIN: 210303-F-IV266-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.42 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Airmen receive second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.