18th EMS Metals Tech

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, poses with an oxy torch at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. After completing basic military training, Ferneding attended technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, for 67 days in order to learn his trade. Aircraft metal technology members are skilled professionals in welding, fabricating, and custom-making metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

