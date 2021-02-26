18th EMS Welding

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, puts on his welding gloves at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. Wearing the proper personal protective equipment is essential when working with metals technology. Welding gloves protect welders from electrical shock, extreme heat and ultraviolet and infrared radiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

