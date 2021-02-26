Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th EMS Welding [Image 3 of 8]

    18th EMS Welding

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, puts on his welding gloves at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. Wearing the proper personal protective equipment is essential when working with metals technology. Welding gloves protect welders from electrical shock, extreme heat and ultraviolet and infrared radiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6542967
    VIRIN: 210226-F-IV266-2001
    Resolution: 6658x4439
    Size: 22.6 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th EMS Welding [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th EMS Metals Tech
    18th EMS Metals Tech
    18th EMS Welding
    18th EMS Welding
    18th EMS Metals Tech
    18th EMS Metals Tech
    18th EMS Metals Tech
    18th EMS Metals Tech

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Welding
    USPACOM
    Metals Tech
    Indo-PACOM

