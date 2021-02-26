18th EMS Metals Tech

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, puts away his hand tools after welding at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. Practicing welding techniques during downtime is key for Airmen to perfect their skills. Aircraft Metals technology members are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

