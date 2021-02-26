18th EMS Metals Tech

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, uses an oxy torch to cut a piece of metal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. In oxy cutting, a torch is used to get the metal to its kindling temperature, before a stream of oxygen is focused on the metal. It’s burnt into a metal oxide, until the kerf extrudes slag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yosselin Perla)
