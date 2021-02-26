U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, uses an oxy torch to cut a piece of metal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. In oxy cutting, a torch is used to get the metal to its kindling temperature, before a stream of oxygen is focused on the metal. It’s burnt into a metal oxide, until the kerf extrudes slag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 19:08 Photo ID: 6542970 VIRIN: 210226-F-IV266-2006 Resolution: 8256x5500 Size: 32.96 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th EMS Metals Tech [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.