18th EMS Metals Tech

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, oxy cuts a piece of metal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. In oxy cutting, two pieces of metal are melted until there’s a shared pool of molten metal. Acetylene is the most commonly used fuel for oxy cutting and it burns at between 3,200 to 3,500 C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

