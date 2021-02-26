Col. Hebert promotion ceremony

Col. Robert W. Hebert, Air Force Global Strike Command capabilities development division chief, has his new rank pinned on by his family during his promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 26, 2021. Hebert enlisted in the Air Force in 1996 and commissioned through the Air Force Officer Training School in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

