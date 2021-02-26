Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert W. Hebert, Air Force Global Strike Command capabilities development division chief, makes remarks during his promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 26, 2021. Hebert enlisted in the Air Force in 1996 and commissioned through the Air Force Officer Training School in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6541151
    VIRIN: 210226-F-LC363-1058
    Resolution: 4473x2982
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Hebert promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony
    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony
    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony
    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony
    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT