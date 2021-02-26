Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Col. Hebert promotion ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Lt. Gen. Garrett Harencak, former Air Force Recruiting Service commander, and Col. Robert W. Hebert, Air Force Global Strike Command capabilities development division chief, stand at the position of attention during Hebert's promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 26, 2021. Hebert was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6541148
    VIRIN: 210226-F-LC363-1018
    Resolution: 4208x2805
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Hebert promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC

