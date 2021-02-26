Retired Lt. Gen. Garrett Harencak, former Air Force Recruiting Service commander, and Col. Robert W. Hebert, Air Force Global Strike Command capabilities development division chief, stand at the position of attention during Hebert's promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 26, 2021. Hebert was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:44 Photo ID: 6541148 VIRIN: 210226-F-LC363-1018 Resolution: 4208x2805 Size: 8.94 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Hebert promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.