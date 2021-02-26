Col. Hebert promotion ceremony

Retired Lt. Gen. Garrett Harencak, former Air Force Recruiting Service commander, makes remarks during the promotion ceremony of Col. Robert W. Hebert, Air Force Global Strike Command capabilities development division chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 26, 2021. Hebert was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

