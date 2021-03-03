The Little John rocket system’s design started in 1955 and had three component parts: The rocket, an XM80 rocket launcher, and an XM505 two-wheel trailer. Both the launcher and the trailer were manufactured at Rock Island Arsenal in 1959-1960. The Little John rocket system will be included in one of the new exhibits of Rock Island Arsenal Museum. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 09:37 Photo ID: 6540290 VIRIN: 210303-D-JM046-957 Resolution: 632x451 Size: 294.37 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.