The Little John rocket system’s design started in 1955 and had three component parts: The rocket, an XM80 rocket launcher, and an XM505 two-wheel trailer. Both the launcher and the trailer were manufactured at Rock Island Arsenal in 1959-1960. The Little John rocket system will be included in one of the new exhibits of Rock Island Arsenal Museum. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army)
Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
