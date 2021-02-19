The manufacture of leather equipment for the military has been an important mission of Rock Island Arsenal throughout its history. Horse mannequins were used to fit experimental artillery harness and cavalry equipment. This well-known horse will be incorporated in the new exhibits at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 09:37 Photo ID: 6540289 VIRIN: 210219-D-JM046-896 Resolution: 3810x3048 Size: 3 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.