    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation [Image 4 of 6]

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The manufacture of leather equipment for the military has been an important mission of Rock Island Arsenal throughout its history. Horse mannequins were used to fit experimental artillery harness and cavalry equipment. This well-known horse will be incorporated in the new exhibits at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

