The displayed violin was made with a pocket knife in Barracks 33 of Rock Island prison and was sold in Moline, Illinois, Aug. 16, 1864. It was donated to the Rock Island Arsenal Museum by Mrs. John F. Gamble in 1964. The violin will be incorporated in the new exhibits at Rock Island Arsenal Museum.
Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
