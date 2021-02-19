Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The displayed violin was made with a pocket knife in Barracks 33 of Rock Island prison and was sold in Moline, Illinois, Aug. 16, 1864. It was donated to the Rock Island Arsenal Museum by Mrs. John F. Gamble in 1964. The violin will be incorporated in the new exhibits at Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 09:37
    Photo ID: 6540287
    VIRIN: 210219-D-JM046-801
    Resolution: 3357x2686
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    by Linda Lambiotte

