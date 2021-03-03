Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation [Image 6 of 6]

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Rock Island Arsenal Museum opened in 1905 and is the second oldest U.S. Army museum. (Photo by Patrick Allie, U.S. Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 09:37
    Photo ID: 6540291
    VIRIN: 210303-D-JM046-093
    Resolution: 511x715
    Size: 272.38 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIA
    RIA Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT