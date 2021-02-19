This particular gun carriage, model 1890, 3.2-inch gun, was manufactured at Rock Island Arsenal in 1894. It will be incorporated in the new exhibits at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 09:37 Photo ID: 6540286 VIRIN: 210219-D-JM046-746 Resolution: 4022x2873 Size: 4.02 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.