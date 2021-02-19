This particular gun carriage, model 1890, 3.2-inch gun, was manufactured at Rock Island Arsenal in 1894. It will be incorporated in the new exhibits at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.
Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation
