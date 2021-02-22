Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack

Staff Sgt. Matthew Rothe, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of water plant operations, and Staff Sgt. Jacob Beebe, 8th CES water plant operator, test the pH and chlorine levels at a ground storage tank at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2021. The team insures operability and integrity of the tanks that supply an average of 600,000 gallons of water daily by performing hourly checks during 24-hour operations. The 8th CES, also known as the Red Devils, recently completed a study to improve the Wolf Pack’s quality-of-life and mission accomplishment. The study focused on infrastructure and utilities like dormitories, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, water supply and treatment, military working dog kennels, and even game-planned for future construction projects like the 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

