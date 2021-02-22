Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack

An Airman cycles past a dormitory at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2021. The dormitories, maintained and monitored by the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, were built between 1950 and 2006, and have the capacity to house more than 3,000 service members. The 8th CES, also known as the Red Devils, recently completed a study to improve the Wolf Pack’s quality-of-life and mission accomplishment. The study focused on infrastructure and utilities like dormitories, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, water supply and treatment, military working dog kennels, and even game-planned for future construction projects like the 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

