Maj. Timothy Doster, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks during a briefing on the reconstruction of multiple facilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 19, 2021. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, also known as the Red Devils, recently completed a study to improve the Wolf Pack’s quality-of-life and mission accomplishment. The study focused on infrastructure and utilities like dormitories, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, water supply and treatment, military working dog kennels, and even game-planned for future construction projects like the 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6540037 VIRIN: 210219-F-SQ280-018 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 15.56 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.