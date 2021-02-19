Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack

Maj. Harrizon Sanchez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering flight commander, speaks during an out-brief regarding reconstruction and relocation of multiple facilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 19, 2021. The 8th CES, also known as the Red Devils, recently completed a months-long contracted study to improve the Wolf Pack’s quality-of-life and mission accomplishment. The study focused on infrastructure and utilities like dormitories, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, water supply and treatment, military working dog kennels, and even game-planned for future construction projects like the 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

